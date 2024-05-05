Children’s Day at VMFA

In honor of the Japanese holiday Children’s Day, or Kodomo no hi, VMFA is pleased to offer free admission to children ages 17 and under to the exhibition Samurai Armor from the Collection of Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller. Stop by Visitor Services to pick up your complimentary youth tickets or reserve them ahead of time online with the promo code CD2024.

Upon arrival to the museum, please stop by Visitor Services for each child in your group to receive a Samurai Armor related art activity to make at home and a free Koinobori, (a cloth streamer in the shape of a carp), which is a traditional symbol of Children’s Day.