Cherokee Rod Run
to
Cherokee NC 1501 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, North Carolina 28719
Get ready for a weekend of classic cars, cash prizes, and cruising through the Smokies at the Cruise the Smokies Fall Rod Run October 17-18, 2025!
Whether you’re bringing your own antique car or truck or just coming to admire hundreds of beautifully restored and customized vehicles, this event is a must for car enthusiasts.
What to Expect:
- Cash prize drawings for registered vehicles
- Cherokee Car Show featuring vintage cars with pristine paint jobs and chrome
- Meet the Owners – Hear the stories behind these incredible restorations
- Parts & Memorabilia Vendors – Find rare collectibles and car accessories
- Fun for All Ages
How to Register Your Vehicle:
Sign up online at Cherokeerodders.com to enter your car and get a chance to win cash prizes!
Stay tuned for the entertainment schedule, and mark your calendar for this unforgettable celebration of automotive history!