Cherokee Rod Run

Get ready for a weekend of classic cars, cash prizes, and cruising through the Smokies at the Cruise the Smokies Fall Rod Run October 17-18, 2025!

Whether you’re bringing your own antique car or truck or just coming to admire hundreds of beautifully restored and customized vehicles, this event is a must for car enthusiasts.

What to Expect:

Cash prize drawings for registered vehicles

Cherokee Car Show featuring vintage cars with pristine paint jobs and chrome

Meet the Owners – Hear the stories behind these incredible restorations

Parts & Memorabilia Vendors – Find rare collectibles and car accessories

Fun for All Ages

How to Register Your Vehicle:

Sign up online at Cherokeerodders.com to enter your car and get a chance to win cash prizes!

Stay tuned for the entertainment schedule, and mark your calendar for this unforgettable celebration of automotive history!