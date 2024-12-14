× Expand Visit Cherokee NC

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Cherokee Christmas Parade in Cherokee, NC. Join the community as festive floats, dazzling lights, and cheerful music fill the streets with holiday cheer. From marching bands to decorated vehicles, the parade offers something for everyone to enjoy. Bring the whole family and get into the holiday spirit as you watch Santa Claus make his grand entrance. Don’t miss this joyful tradition that brings the community together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.