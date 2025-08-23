ChattaZOOga Pet Expo

Camp Jordan 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Animal lovers unite! This expo will be filled with vendors who specialize in pet products & services! Everything from dogs & cats to ducks & goats! You'll find pet food, obedience classes, veterinary clinics, handmade craft vendors (specializing in pet items), pet clothing (for humans & animals!), pet groomers, treats, pet stores, adoption agencies, breeders (must show certification), and NO FLEA MARKET!

Meet & greet celebrity guests Hammy & Olivia, Social Media’s Talking Corgis!

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
