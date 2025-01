Chattanooga Taco Festival

× Expand Touch the Sky Events Taco Festival 2025 - 1

Date and Time:

May 3-4, 2025, Saturday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm & Sunday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm EST

Location:

Camp Jordan: 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy. East Ridge, TN 37412 (Exit #1 on I-75)

Description:

Shop over 175 vendors, food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, trackless train rides, entertainment on stage, and everything TACO!