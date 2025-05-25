× Expand Courtesy Chattanooga Street Food Festival

The Chattanooga Street Food Festival brings it all: the best food concepts from our area to one event celebrating the talent, the taste and the entrepreneurial spirit of people who make a living doing what they love to do.

This is where it all starts and it’s not surprising ... for over a decade, Chattanooga Market has been a test kitchen for the “doers” in our community. Whether they cook, paint, grow or sing, the locals come to the Market each Sunday to support them all. The Chattanooga Street Food Festival is an event offering the chance to indulge in a mixture of cultural foods sure to please any taste palette. If you’re a foodie at heart, you don’t want to miss this unique day at Chattanooga Market.

Admission to the festival is free, just plan on eating!