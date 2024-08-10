× Expand Chattanooga Margarita Festival

August 10, 2024 | 6-9 pm | VIP 5:30 pm

It’s Margarita Time!

Join us at the First Horizon Pavilion as Chattanooga’s favorite restaurants compete for the title of Best Margarita in town! Work your way through your Sample Passport that includes 10 mini margaritas, plus enjoy live entertainment by local DJs, a Margarita Fest photobooth and some of Chattanooga’s tastiest food vendors (food for purchase). Not sure if you like your margs salted, shaken, stirred or frozen? Sip the night away and then vote for your favorite. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.

General Admission — $49

Includes 10 sample sized margaritas, ballot to vote, and access to entertainment, food trucks, fun photo opps and more!

VIP Admission — $95

All benefits of GA, plus 30 minutes early entry, a complimentary welcome beverage, and access to a reserved VIP area with separate entry line.

Door Tickets — $65

General Admission Door Tickets will be offered only if tickets are not Sold Out. Follow us on social media for Sold Out notification. NO GUARANTEE OF AVAILABILITY.