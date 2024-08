× Expand Touch the Sky Events Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market 2024 - 1

Join us for the Christmas Village Holiday Market INDOORS at Camp Jordan Arena! Shop over 140 vendors, FREE pictures with the Grinch, FREE pictures with Santa, food, and more!

Saturday, November 16th 10am – 5pm / Sunday, November 17th 10am – 4pm EST

Admission – $5, kids 12 and under FREE!

Camp Jordan Arena – 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy. East Ridge, TN