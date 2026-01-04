× Expand Courtesy Touch the Sky Events Chattanooga Chilifest - 1

How good is YOUR chili? It is time to put it to the test with our Chattanooga ChiliFest & Cook-Off at the brand new Venue 1921 at East Ridge! Enter your famous chili for FREE for a chance to win 1st place – $150, 2nd place – $75, or 3rd place – $50. We are accepting craft/commercial vendors and food vendors. We will have inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, animal encounters, and more!