Chattanooga ChiliFest & Cook-Off

Venue 1921 at East Ridge 150 Tombras Ave., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

How good is YOUR chili? It is time to put it to the test with our Chattanooga ChiliFest & Cook-Off at the brand new Venue 1921 at East Ridge! Enter your famous chili for FREE for a chance to win 1st place – $150, 2nd place – $75, or 3rd place – $50. We are accepting craft/commercial vendors and food vendors. We will have inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, animal encounters, and more!

  • This is an outdoor & indoor event -- rain or shine!
  • Free Parking & Free Admission
  • $5 Chili Trail – People’s Choice!!
  • Vendor Registration deadline March 1, 2026.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
