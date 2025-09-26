Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival

Let’s go hog-wild as we bring together bacon-loving local restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence Friday, September 26, 2025, from 6-9 p.m. at First Horizon Pavilion in Chattanooga, TN! Your Bacon & Barrel ticket includes unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes and 12 whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo ops, and more. Beer, wine, and full-sized cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.

This event is strictly 21+. Please travel responsibly and designate a driver.

Make a night of it! Stay at the Moxy Chattanooga Downtown.