× Expand Courtesy Chattahoochee Mountain Fair

Put your family in the car and come see us at the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair Friday, September 5 through Saturday, September 13, 2025! We're celebrating 50 years of the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair! The CMF has been a staple of Clarkesville, Georgia, since 1975. You don't want to miss our best year ever!

Schedule

Monday - Thursday -- 5 pm - 9 pm

Friday -- 5 pm - 10 pm

Saturday -- 11 am - 10 pm

Sunday -- 11 am - 8 pm

BUY TICKETS HERE

See you at the fair!