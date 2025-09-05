Chattahoochee Mountain Fair

Habersham County Fairgrounds 4235 Toccoa Highway, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523

Put your family in the car and come see us at the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair Friday, September 5 through Saturday, September 13, 2025! We're celebrating 50 years of the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair! The CMF has been a staple of Clarkesville, Georgia, since 1975. You don't want to miss our best year ever!

Schedule

  • Monday - Thursday -- 5 pm - 9 pm
  • Friday -- 5 pm - 10 pm
  • Saturday -- 11 am - 10 pm
  • Sunday -- 11 am - 8 pm

See you at the fair!

Info

