Chattahoochee Mountain Fair
to
Habersham County Fairgrounds 4235 Toccoa Highway, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523
Courtesy Chattahoochee Mountain Fair
Put your family in the car and come see us at the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair Friday, September 5 through Saturday, September 13, 2025! We're celebrating 50 years of the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair! The CMF has been a staple of Clarkesville, Georgia, since 1975. You don't want to miss our best year ever!
Schedule
- Monday - Thursday -- 5 pm - 9 pm
- Friday -- 5 pm - 10 pm
- Saturday -- 11 am - 10 pm
- Sunday -- 11 am - 8 pm
See you at the fair!
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor