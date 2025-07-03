Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
to
Haddad Riverfront Park 601 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, West Virginia 25339
×
Courtesy Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta re-emerged in the summer of 2022 and quickly became the premier summer event for the area! The Regatta was the winner of the 2022 Mountain State Award that is presented by the WV Department of Tourism, recognizing an event that stands above the rest.
Visit our website for the full schedule of events!
Info
Haddad Riverfront Park 601 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, West Virginia 25339
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor