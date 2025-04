× Expand Courtesy Championship Rodeo

The Rodeo is back at Felt's Park in Galax, Virginia, on July 18-19, 2025!

Gates open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Ages 13 and up: $20.00

Kids ages 5-12: $10.00

4 and under are free

Hosted by Oakland Ruritan Club