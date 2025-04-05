Chalk Walk Live Art Competition

Knoxville's Favorite Live Art Competition

Thousands of art lovers head downtown each year to experience this live art competition in Market Square. Chalk Walk features over 300 artists and collaborative teams working on-site from 8am-5pm to complete their artwork. Cash prizes and ribbons are awarded to select artists who have created imaginative and inspiring artworks in their age division.

Competition Categories:

Elementary (Single & Collaborative)

Middle School (Single & Collaborative)

High School (Single & Collaborative)

College (Single & Collaborative)

Adult (Single & Collaborative)

Professional (Single)

Family