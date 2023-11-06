Centre Stage's Annual New Play Festival

Centre Stage is excited to announce the 21st Annual New Play Festival as the inaugural event of Front & Centre!

Dates are Nov. 6-9, 2023

Centre Stage is committed to developing new work and is excited to carry on the tradition of the New Play Festival. The festival will accept up to 100 plays from South Carolina Affiliated Playwrights for the 21st Annual New Play Festival. Of these submissions, 10 semi-finalists will be selected and 3 finalists will be given readings the week of the festival. One script will be chosen as the winner of the 21st Annual New Play Festival! The winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to be considered for production as part of our 2024-2025 Season. During the festival, each reading will be followed by a talkback led by Centre Stage Managing Artistic Director, Laura Nicholas.