The 10th Celtic Calling Gathering will take place in Charleston, West Virginia, March 4-8, 2026.
A celebration of Celtic arts, culture and traditions, it includes music, dance, education, athleticism, and family fun.
In 2022, we set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Gathering of People Wearing Unicorn Horns’ (Scotland's National Animal).
Please check our Facebook Celtic Calling page for updates.
