Celtic Calling Gathering

Downtown Charleston, WV Charleston, West Virginia 25314

The 10th Celtic Calling Gathering will take place in Charleston, West Virginia, March 4-8, 2026.

A celebration of Celtic arts, culture and traditions, it includes music, dance, education, athleticism, and family fun. 

In 2022, we set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Gathering of People Wearing Unicorn Horns’ (Scotland's National Animal).

Please check our Facebook Celtic Calling page for updates.

