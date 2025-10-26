× Expand Facebook Celtic Calling

The 10th Celtic Calling Gathering will take place in Charleston, West Virginia, March 4-8, 2026.

A celebration of Celtic arts, culture and traditions, it includes music, dance, education, athleticism, and family fun.

In 2022, we set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Gathering of People Wearing Unicorn Horns’ (Scotland's National Animal).

