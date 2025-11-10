A Celebration of Togetherness - ACMF Winter Residency

× Expand ACMF ACMF Winter 2025 Basic Advert - 1 Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Winter Residency

Reflection, Gathering and Looking Forward

Welcome the New Year with ACMF’s festive finale, Celebration of Togetherness, hosted in the historic War Memorial Building, Charles Town.

This special New Year’s Eve program reflects on five years of music, friendship, and community, and looks ahead with joy, energy, and hope. Experience a vibrant mix of music spanning centuries and styles, from the elegance of Mozart’s Divertimento in D major and the charm of Warlock’s Capriol Suite, to the beauty of Golijov’s Tenebrae and the expressive power of today’s American composers Rhiannon Giddens and Paul Wiancko, and ever-popular works by the Danish String Quartet. A specially created arrangement of Beethoven’s beloved Pathétique Sonata offers a moment of lyrical reflection before we join together to celebrate the end of 2025 with a sparkling toast.

Musicians

Violin | Rachelle Hunt, Chris Jusell

Viola | Danielle Wiebe-Burke

Cello | Katie Tertell

Bass | Sam Suggs

Program​

Warlock: Capriol Suite

Golojiov: Tenebrae

Giddens, Rhiannon: At the Purchaser's Option

Mozart: Divertimento in D major, K136/125

Wiancko, Paul: Only Ever Us

Beethoven, arr. Craig West: Adagio cantabile from Grande Sonate Pathétique

Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet: Intermezzo & Shine You No More