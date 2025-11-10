A Celebration of Togetherness - ACMF Winter Residency
Shepherdstown War Memorial Building 102 E German St, Suite 100, Shepherdstown, West Virginia 25443
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Winter Residency
Reflection, Gathering and Looking Forward
Welcome the New Year with ACMF’s festive finale, Celebration of Togetherness, hosted in the historic War Memorial Building, Charles Town.
This special New Year’s Eve program reflects on five years of music, friendship, and community, and looks ahead with joy, energy, and hope. Experience a vibrant mix of music spanning centuries and styles, from the elegance of Mozart’s Divertimento in D major and the charm of Warlock’s Capriol Suite, to the beauty of Golijov’s Tenebrae and the expressive power of today’s American composers Rhiannon Giddens and Paul Wiancko, and ever-popular works by the Danish String Quartet. A specially created arrangement of Beethoven’s beloved Pathétique Sonata offers a moment of lyrical reflection before we join together to celebrate the end of 2025 with a sparkling toast.
Musicians
Violin | Rachelle Hunt, Chris Jusell
Viola | Danielle Wiebe-Burke
Cello | Katie Tertell
Bass | Sam Suggs
Program
Warlock: Capriol Suite
Golojiov: Tenebrae
Giddens, Rhiannon: At the Purchaser's Option
Mozart: Divertimento in D major, K136/125
Wiancko, Paul: Only Ever Us
Beethoven, arr. Craig West: Adagio cantabile from Grande Sonate Pathétique
Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet: Intermezzo & Shine You No More