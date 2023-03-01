Celebrate Women's History Month at VMFA

March is Women’s History Month, and VMFA’s growing collection includes the voices and stories of women artists across time and cultures. Throughout March, and as part of the museum’s ongoing efforts to expand its storytelling 365 days a year, celebrate women artists featured in VMFA’s collections, programs, and exhibitions.

After 5 Fridays I First Fridays: The Words of Women I Fri, Mar 3 | 6-8 pm | Free, no tickets required

3 in 30: Recently Acquired Works by Historic American Women Artists I Tue, Mar 7 | 11-11:30 am | Free, no tickets or registration required

3 in 30: Recently Acquired Works by Historic American Women Artists I Thu, Mar 9 | 11-11:30 am | Free, available on Zoom