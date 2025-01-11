🐾 Celebrate the Grand Opening of Wag N’ Wash Roanoke! 🐾

× Expand Wag N' Wash Dog getting washed at Wag N' Wash

Wag N’ Wash is thrilled to officially open its doors in Roanoke! Our mission is to provide exceptional care for dogs while being a supportive neighbor to every pet-loving family in the community.

📅 Grand Opening Weekend:

🗓️ Saturday, January 11 & Sunday, January 12

📍 **3433 Orange Ave NE Suite A, Roanoke, VA

Weekend Highlights:

Saturday, January 11

FREE nail trims (with proof of rabies vaccination)

FREE scratch card offers (*while supplies last)

FREE cider & donuts (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

FREE goodie bags for the first 100 neighbors*

FREE pet wash all weekend

Sunday, January 12

FREE nail trims (with proof of rabies vaccination)

FREE small bag of dog or cat food for the first 100 neighbors*

Food truck

FREE pet wash all weekend

Wag N’ Wash Roanoke is your new neighborhood pet store, offering:

✔️ A full-service grooming salon

✔️ Self-serve pet wash stations

✔️ Thousands of premium pet care products, including food, treats, toys, and more

Join us for a weekend of fun, furry friends, and fantastic rewards – including 4x reward points on all purchases during the celebration!

🐕 Let’s make this a paw-some event together! 🐾