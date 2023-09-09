Celebrate the Art of Latin America: Colombia
to
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
×
VMFA
Celebrate the Art of Latin America
Join VMFA as the museum celebrates the landscape, culture, traditions and art of Colombia. Enjoy art activities, musical performances, community projects, family-friendly films, dance performances and workshops by the Latin Ballet of Virginia and Salsa Guy, and so much more!
Info
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Kids & Family