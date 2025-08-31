× Expand Facebook/Celebrate Anderson

For 26 years, Anderson County has invited the community to “Celebrate Anderson” by hosting a free concert and fireworks show at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater over the Labor Day Weekend.

This year, fans can get ready to boogie! Anderson County is pleased to announce Grammy-awarded national touring artist Kool & the Gang as the festival’s headliner on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Kool & the Gang has performed continuously longer than any R&B group in history, and their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled R&B band of all time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Kool & the Gang to Anderson County,” said Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns. “As the hitmakers who have given the world the song ‘Celebration,’ they are the perfect fit for our Celebrate Anderson Festival. Fans can expect a BIG show with world-class performers who know how to bring just the right ‘Summer Madness’ to Anderson County,” continued an excited Mr. Burns.

The concert is FREE but requires a free ticket to enter. Organizers expect the event to reach capacity and encourage fans to get tickets early. You can secure your ticket beginning Friday, April 4th, at www.andersonevents.com.

Lawn tickets are for fans who wish to bring their blankets and chairs to set up on the lawn.

Standing Room Only tickets are for those who want to dance up close to the stage, where chairs are not permitted. Fans are reminded that securing the free tickets helps organizers best prepare for and communicate important information about the event to ticket holders.

ASEC is a cashless venue, so guests are encouraged to please bring IDs and debit/credit cards to purchase food or alcohol.

Parking is free and will be outlined closer to the event date.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. | Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Secure your free tickets at www.andersonevents.com.