Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival

This artisan fall festival celebrates the breathtaking autumn tapestry of reds, oranges, and yellows located in the Heart of Cashiers. This popular and FREE event welcomes 100 artisans to the park. Visitors will find unique handcrafted wood, pottery, jewelry and much more on display and for purchase throughout the weekend. Food, drink, youth activities, and live music add to the festive spirit of this event. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed and with their owners at all times.

The Village Green’s 2025 hand-painted glass Christmas ornaments will be available for purchase during the festival at The Village Green tent!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2025 | Festival Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025 | Festival Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025 | Festival Open 10:00 am - 3:00 pm