Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium

to Google Calendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00

Trillium Links & Lake Club 48 Links Drive, Cashiers, North Carolina 28717

Some of Nashville’s best songwriters are calling all musicians to grab a seat at the annual Songwriters Round. Hosted by Grammy-award winning songwriter Rivers Rutherford, the night includes opportunities for everyone to get up close and personal with some of Nashville’s best songwriters. This event is hosted to benefit the Blue Ridge School Education Foundation and tickets can be purchased at the Cashiers Area Chamber of Commerce. Cost is $150.

Info

Trillium Links & Lake Club 48 Links Drive, Cashiers, North Carolina 28717 View Map
Workshops
to Google Calendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium - 2020-08-15 19:00:00