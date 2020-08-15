Cashiers Songwriters Round at Trillium
Trillium Links & Lake Club 48 Links Drive, Cashiers, North Carolina 28717
Some of Nashville’s best songwriters are calling all musicians to grab a seat at the annual Songwriters Round. Hosted by Grammy-award winning songwriter Rivers Rutherford, the night includes opportunities for everyone to get up close and personal with some of Nashville’s best songwriters. This event is hosted to benefit the Blue Ridge School Education Foundation and tickets can be purchased at the Cashiers Area Chamber of Commerce. Cost is $150.
