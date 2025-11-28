× Expand Courtesy Cashiers Festival of Trees

Cashiers Festival of Trees is a family-friendly event during Thanksgiving weekend featuring decorated trees, wreaths, gift baskets, holiday shopping, children crafts, story time, rivalry weekend football viewings, entertaining performances, and a pop-up O.P. Taylor's Teddy Bear Workshop. This uplifting event brings together families, friends, nonprofits, businesses, and individuals to celebrate the holiday season with one-of-a-kind shopping and programming for all ages. The 2025 event will take place at the Summit Center from Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 10 AM - 5:00 PM. A detailed Schedule of Events will be available closer to the event.