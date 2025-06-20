× Expand Carolina Onstage The 2025 Carolina Summer Show, LIVE music, dance, and comedy June 20-21 at 400 Main St West in Valdese, NC

The Carolina Summer Show, a fun-filled production with LIVE music, dance, & comedy, hits the stage at the Old Rock School in Valdese, NC in June! From the producers of the beloved Carolina Christmas Show, this homegrown, feel-good variety show will feature talented NC performers presenting a soul-filling collection of pop, country, 50's-60's-70's, rock, Broadway, jazz, patriotic, & gospel music!

Kick off your summer with LIVE music, laughter, & dancing at the

Carolina Summer Show! ​​​​​​​​​

Two Performances:

Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 21 at 3:00 PM

at 400 Main St. West, Valdese NC