The Carolina Summer Show
to
Old Rock School 400 Main Street, Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Carolina Onstage
The Carolina Summer Show, LIVE music, dance, and comedy at 400 Main St West in Valdese, NC.
The Carolina Summer Show, a fun-filled production with LIVE music, dance, & comedy, hits the stage at the Old Rock School in Valdese, NC in June! From the producers of the beloved Carolina Christmas Show, this homegrown, feel-good variety show will feature talented NC performers presenting a soul-filling collection of pop, country, 50's-60's-70's, rock, Broadway, jazz, patriotic, & gospel music!
Kick off your summer with LIVE music, laughter, & dancing at the
Carolina Summer Show!
Two Performances:
Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM
Saturday, June 21 at 3:00 PM
at 400 Main St. West, Valdese NC