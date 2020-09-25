Carolina In the Fall Music and Food Festival

As a lifestyle festival, CITF offers more than just music and food. Other events include the Bobby Martin Songwriting Competition, and The Chad Lovette Memorial Trail Run and Ride in support of the American Cancer Society . If you need a little getaway from sitting and listening, Contra and clogging dance classes and Artist Workshops are held both days of the festival. Due to the size of the venues and closeness of the seating, pets are not allowed in any of the music venues.