Carl Powell: 50 Years of Glass & Photography | Opening Reception

Grovewood Gallery presents Carl Powell: 50 Years of Glass & Photography, celebrating the Asheville artist’s five-decade career. Explore Carl's innovative glass sculptures and evocative photographs. A public reception will take place on February 21 from 2—5 p.m., offering guests the chance to meet the artist. Exhibition runs through April 5, 2026.

Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
