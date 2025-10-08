Carl Powell: 50 Years of Glass & Photography | Opening Reception
to
Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
×
Carl Powell
The night after John Lennon's death. Austin, TX.
Grovewood Gallery presents Carl Powell: 50 Years of Glass & Photography, celebrating the Asheville artist’s five-decade career. Explore Carl's innovative glass sculptures and evocative photographs. A public reception will take place on February 21 from 2—5 p.m., offering guests the chance to meet the artist. Exhibition runs through April 5, 2026.
Info
Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts