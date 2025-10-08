Carl Powell: 50 Years of Glass & Photography | Opening Reception

× Expand Carl Powell The night after John Lennon's death. Austin, TX.

Grovewood Gallery presents Carl Powell: 50 Years of Glass & Photography, celebrating the Asheville artist’s five-decade career. Explore Carl's innovative glass sculptures and evocative photographs. A public reception will take place on February 21 from 2—5 p.m., offering guests the chance to meet the artist. Exhibition runs through April 5, 2026.