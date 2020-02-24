Capturing Urban Street Art Photo Tour

Full Description​:

Discover a collection of the most authentic and dynamic murals that locals love but tourists don’t know exist on this street art tour in Nashville. Learn about the history and personalities behind each piece, and feel free to ask your guide to take your photo in front of the breathtakingly beautiful, Instagrammable murals.

After meeting your United Street Tours’ guide at the meeting point, get some insider knowledge about the surrounding neighborhoods. Then, your guide will unveil murals created by Norf Art Collective, a team of social impact advocates with their own curated exhibition in the Frist Art Museum.

During your 60-minute Nashville walking tour, you'll see other works by local artists and capture the story of Nashville through street art. You'll also have the opportunity to support local artists through the local partner's “tip yo’ artist” program, which sends your tips directly to the artists who created the murals you admire most.

This is the only mural tour in Nashville that tips the artists who beautify local businesses and the city's streets. Book now to secure your spot. Tickets tend to sell out during high season.

Highlights

● Marvel at the magnificent murals in Music City

● See a side of Nashville that most tourists never get to see

● Benefit from a local guide who will show you spots you'd otherwise have missed

● Show your appreciation to the artists through the local partner's “tip yo’ artist” program

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

