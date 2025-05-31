× Expand Courtesy FestivALL

The Capitol Street Art Fair is part of FestivALL’s main celebration in May and June. The Capitol Street Art Fair will take place Saturday, May 31 – Sunday, June 1, 2025, and includes up to 80 artists. Participants will have the option of double or single booths and will need to verify table sizes, chair needs, electrical needs, and location preferences. This two-day event also includes street stages with free live music and performances, as well as a Children’s Art Fair that will take place on an adjacent block. This juried fair continues to grow as the biggest of its kind in West Virginia and is known for the high quality of new and returning artists that participate each year.