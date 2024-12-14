Canton Merry Market and Optimist Christmas Parade

Mark your calendars for Canton's beloved holiday event, the Canton Merry Market and 37th Annual Canton Optimist Christmas Parade and fundraiser for Cherokee High School Food Pantry.

Join us December 14 beginning at 12:00 pm for a fun afternoon of holiday music, shopping with local vendors, arts and crafts, food, and of course Santa will be there to hear Christmas wishes from the kids. The market runs until 6:00 pm. Then find your favorite spot along Main Street and watch the Canton Optimist Club's Christmas Parade. The admission for the Market and Parade is free, but we ask that you bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the Cherokee High School Food Pantry which serves our local community. Items needed are bags of beans, rice, and pasta.

If you want to enter a float in the parade, click on the link provided. Floats will be judged and awarded for creativity and capturing the holiday spirit.

Questions can be directed to: canton.ga.optimist@gmail.com