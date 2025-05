Come to Canton, North Carolina, August 31, 2025, for the Canton Labor Day Festival -- a celebration of all things made in Western North Carolina. Every Labor Day weekend, this local favorite returns to bring you some of your most-liked breweries, an exciting music lineup, food, and our local arts and crafts vendors.

Schedule of Events

Sun, AUG 31, 2025

1:00 pm-9:30 p.m. Music, Food, WNC Handcraft Expo

Sorrells Park, Downtown Canton

​Mon, SEP 1, 2025

10:00-11:30 a.m. Labor Day Parade

Downtown Canton

​12:00-4:00 p.m. Car Cruise In

Downtown Canton

​11:00 am-9:00 p.m. Music, Food, WNC Handcraft Expo

Sorrells Park, Downtown Canton