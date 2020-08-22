Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 120k & 5k

× Expand Liz Stout Photography took the photos but I hired her to photograph the Canaan Valley Half Marathon so the race has rights to the photo as well. Runners having fun and smiling at the Inaugural Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

Join us for the 2nd Annual Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K and 5k on August 22-23, 2020! This road race takes place in one of the East Coast's most idyllic settings and is just a short drive from two amazing towns and any outdoor activity you could possibly want! Our destination race features the scenic brilliance of Tucker County, a place already known for its outdoor opportunities. Canaan Valley is just miles from the rugged backcountry of Dolly Sods and Canaan Mountain, the amazing vertical feet of Blackwater Falls State Park, and the luxury of Canaan State Park Resort. Neighboring towns Davis and Thomas offer eclectic restaurants, multiple breweries, art galleries, and live entertainment just miles from the racecourse that make the Canaan Valley Half Marathon,10K and 5k a perfect reason to make this a runcation. We are currently working on logistics and will hopefully be adding a 5k as well so stay tuned! Although it is a world away, Canaan Valley is only a half day's drive from major metropolitan areas including Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Columbus.