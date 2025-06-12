Canaan Mountain Bike Festival
to
Davis, West Virginia
Courtesy Canaan Mountain Bike Festival
Kick off the Canaan Mountain Bike Festival with our Thursday “Ride at Five” weekly locals’ ride. Gather at Blackwater Bikes at 5:00 P.M. where a variety of group rides at different skill levels will disperse and regroup afterwards at Hellbender Burritos and Stumptown Ales.
From there, the excitement only builds as we offer a series of group rides throughout the weekend, each tailored to different interests and skill sets. Whether you’re looking to take a gentle tour through our beautiful woodlands or seeking the adrenaline rush of a technical backcountry challenge, our local guides are ready to lead the way.
For those new to the sport, our beginner-friendly rides provide an encouraging atmosphere to develop your skills, while the slow and easy rides ensure no one is left behind. Women only rides focus on creating a supportive space for female riders to shine on the trails, and for the young shredders, our kid’s social rides make the perfect family-friendly activity. With so many options, your festival experience can be as laid-back or as thrill-packed as you desire. Group rides are where it’s at!
*You still need to be responsible for your own needs by carrying food, water, tools, map and cell phone and have your bike in good working condition.