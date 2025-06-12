× Expand Courtesy Canaan Mountain Bike Festival

Kick off the Canaan Mountain Bike Festival with our Thursday “Ride at Five” weekly locals’ ride. Gather at Blackwater Bikes at 5:00 P.M. where a variety of group rides at different skill levels will disperse and regroup afterwards at Hellbender Burritos and Stumptown Ales.

From there, the excitement only builds as we offer a series of group rides throughout the weekend, each tailored to different interests and skill sets. Whether you’re looking to take a gentle tour through our beautiful woodlands or seeking the adrenaline rush of a technical backcountry challenge, our local guides are ready to lead the way.

For those new to the sport, our beginner-friendly rides provide an encouraging atmosphere to develop your skills, while the slow and easy rides ensure no one is left behind. Women only rides focus on creating a supportive space for female riders to shine on the trails, and for the young shredders, our kid’s social rides make the perfect family-friendly activity. With so many options, your festival experience can be as laid-back or as thrill-packed as you desire. Group rides are where it’s at!

*You still need to be responsible for your own needs by carrying food, water, tools, map and cell phone and have your bike in good working condition.