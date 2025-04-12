Calming the Chaos: A Parent’s Guide to Balance & Peace

× Expand Courtesy of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine Calm the Chaos

Parenting young children can be overwhelming, often leaving little room for peace and balance. Calming the Chaos is a guided discussion designed to help parents reduce stress and create more harmony at home. Through expert insights, shared wisdom, and meaningful conversations, you’ll gain practical tools to navigate the challenges of early childhood with confidence, clarity, and connection.

Join us in a supportive and encouraging space where you can learn, share, and grow alongside other parents who understand the journey.

This discussion will be led by Jennifer Bryerton, MaEd, and Micaela Raine. Micaela is a mom, teacher, and advocate for children and families. Her 28-year Montessori career shapes her work as a Life Doula, where she brings a heart-centered approach to parenting, personal wellness, and the complexities of life. Jennifer is the publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine, a former classroom teacher, and a mother of four nearly grown children. Her passion is to help make parenting easier and childhood more joyful for families in our community.