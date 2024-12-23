Call for Artists

× Expand (c) Annie Schultz Art on 1st Studio & Gallery

Love in Many Colors

A Group exhibition at Art on 1st in downtown Roanoke VA

We invite artists of all mediums to submit works for an upcoming exhibition in February exploring the theme “Love in Many Colors.” This exhibition seeks to celebrate the diverse expressions of love—romantic, platonic, familial, self-love, and beyond—through the lens of color, culture, and individuality. Whether your interpretation is bold and vibrant or subtle and nuanced, we encourage you to showcase how love manifests in different forms and hues. Selected works will be featured in our our show for the month of February. Submissions are open to emerging as well as established artists. Let your creativity shine and help us paint a collective portrait of love’s many colors.

Show dates:

February 1 - February 28, 2025

Opening Celebration , Friday, February 7