Mark your calendars for Saturday & Sunday, July 15 & 16, 2023!

The Butternut Creek Festival is one of the finest juried arts and crafts shows in the southeast. The two-day festival showcases the work of 80 to 85 artists and craftsman in categories from basketry, candles & soap, fine art, fabric art, and decorative painting, to glass, jewelry, metal working, photography, pottery, scrimshaw, and woodturning. Held annually at Meeks Park in Blairsville, Georgia, Saturday 10AM to 5PM & Sunday 10AM to 4PM. Free admission and free parking with shuttle service from the parking lots to the show site.

You don't want to miss it!

Please remember that Union County rules do not allow pets in Meeks Park. We are very sorry for any inconvenience that this might cause.