Bushtail's Winterfest

Join us for the grand opening of the chemical-free Christmas trees in our field for the first time during this event.

This is a rain/snow/shine pet-friendly event. Admission is free.

Door prize entry for your free entry ticket will be put into the drawing for the family door prize at the farmstead store. (Drawing at 3 pm and the winner must pick up within 24 hours.)

We're planning on having hot drinks, a couple food trucks/participants, winter photo op area, warm-up areas as well as a smaller number of holiday-themed participants under the new pavilion and outside near the Christmas tree field for this very special event (door prizes for participants too, must be present to win).

Applications are now available for participation in this special day; spaces have reasonable fees. The only contact is the Bushtail Creek Unique Gifts Facebook page or Lizette Pierce the owner.

We'll have a helping hand to cut or get the tree to your vehicle.

More details to come with a pinned discussion post with participants to come in the months ahead.