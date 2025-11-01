Bushtail's Fallfest

This is a rain or shine event. Admission is free.

We invite our customers & their families out to enjoy/learn while in the outdoors surrounded by our beautiful certified wildlife habitat here on 20 acres, November 1, 2025. Bring the family, the leashed pups, a picnic blanket, walking shoes, and cameras, and infuse nature for a day with us.

NEW! Photo op for fall photos for families will be near the swings, so be sure to bring the camera.

NEW! Put your free entry ticket into the drawing for the family door prize at the farmstead store. The drawing will be at 4 pm, the winner must pick up within 24 hours.

The two self-guided educational gardens are open to learn while enjoying nature itself in action.

The three walking trails as well as a bird meadow area are open in addition to our beloved visitor dog zone complete with obstacles, fresh water and a clean-up station.

NEW! Enjoy our pavilion picnic table area while taking in the acoustics of our wildlife pond & nature.

We are looking forward to having a variety of different food options on hand this year with up to 50 participants with nature themed products as well as non-profit organizations. (Check out the discussion tab for the participants already signed up.)

You are welcome to pack your own picnic basket/cooler of food for yourself as we have plenty of picnic areas to enjoy around our property.

We will have porta pots with hand sanitizer as well as a hand washing station in the farmstead store for guests too.

Applications are OPEN but are full of sublimation participants & main food participants.

Contact is only Lizette Pierce (the owner) & Bushtail Creek Unique Gifts.