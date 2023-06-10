Buffalo Cove
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Buffalo Cove is an NC musical trio that play traditional and original music on acoustic instruments (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and bass) with Mary Ervin, Jim Rigel, and Richard Ghent. Come hear them perform! They'll make you tap your feet and dance to their upbeat, fun, Appalachian-style music. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.
Concerts & Live Music, Dance