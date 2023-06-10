× Expand Orchard at Altapass Buffalo Cove

Buffalo Cove is an NC musical trio that play traditional and original music on acoustic instruments (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and bass) with Mary Ervin, Jim Rigel, and Richard Ghent. Come hear them perform! They'll make you tap your feet and dance to their upbeat, fun, Appalachian-style music. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.