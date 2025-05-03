× Expand Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival

The Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival in Downtown Mount Airy, NC, is an annual event celebrating local wineries, breweries, and artisans. Held in the spring, this festival offers visitors a chance to sample a variety of wines, craft beers, and local foods while enjoying live music on vibrant and historic Main Street.

Budbreak Festival showcases the best of the region’s emerging wine and craft beer scene, making it a must-visit for enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. The event provides a unique opportunity to experience the charm of Mount Airy while supporting local businesses and makers.

Pre-Sale Tickets Only $25/each

or $35/each on the day of event.

Save By Ordering Your Tickets Now!

2025 Event Details

Time: 12-Noon - 5:00pm

Date: Saturday, May 3 2025

Location: Downtown Mount Airy, NC | Main St & Independence Blvd