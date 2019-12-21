Bûche de Noël Decorating Class at Gentle Harvest

Aspiring bakers are invited to join Pastry Chef Katie for a Bûche de Noël Decorating Class. Participants will learn how to make the iconic French Christmas dessert and will be given a pre-rolled yule log to decorate with ideas and inspiration provided by Chef Katie. Reservations must be made minimum 72 hours before the class date. Class is limited to 12 attendees and cost is $55. Reservations can be placed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/82859536103