Celebrate your Independence Day Weekend at Bryce with the annual, family-friendly Bryce Fest! The festivities take place Saturday, July 5, 2025. Browse our vendor village full of unique, local crafts and food. Dance the night away to live music and close out the evening with a spectacular fireworks display!

EVENT SCHEDULE

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM | Carter's Hütte & Copper Kettle Open

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM | Vendor Village, Lawn Games, & Touch-A-Truck

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM | Shenandoah Patio Grill Open

5:00 PM - 9:30 PM | Live Music

9:30 PM | Fireworks