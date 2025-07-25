Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival

× Expand Courtesy Brushy Mountain Peach and Heritage Festival

Bringing back the expansion of the Brushy Mountain Peach and Heritage Festival for 2025!

In addition to our crafters, demonstrations, and food trucks on Saturday, we are bringing back the “Peach Party”! All are invited to join us for some pre-Festival fun on Friday, July 25, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Grab a bite and a cold drink from the food trucks, and enjoy the live music! Saturday's festivities begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.