Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Lark and Thurber
July 16, Schaefer Center plus free livestream, 7pm
$35 in-person
Free livestream on An Appalachian Summer YouTube channel, An Appalachian Summer Festival Facebook Live, and The Violin Channel Facebook Live
Award-winning violinist Tessa Lark and virtuoso composer/bassist Michael Thurber fuse classical and American music influences to create a wholly original sound. The pair will perform a program that includes works from Bach’s Two-Part Inventions as well as classic fiddle tunes and original compositions that pull from the duo’s paired backgrounds of bluegrass, Appalachian, jazz and bebop music.