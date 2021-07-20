Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents Tesla Quartet

× Expand Tesla Quartet Tesla Quartet

July 20, Schaefer Center plus free livestream, 7pm

$35 in-person

Free livestream on An Appalachian Summer YouTube channel, An Appalachian Summer Festival Facebook Live, and The Violin Channel Facebook Live

Praised for their “superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand” (The International Review of Music), the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. The ensemble expertly interprets the many layers of Dvorak, Haydn and Bartok in the evening’s program.