Broyhill Chamber Music Series featuring Emerson String Quartet
to
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
×
Emerson
Emerson
July 6, Schaefer Center plus ticketed livestream, 7pm
$35 in-person / $15 livestream
Emerson String Quartet, one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles, performs an all-classical program of Purcell, Shostakovich, and Beethoven. “With musicians like this,” wrote a reviewer for The Times (London), “there must be some hope for humanity.”
Info
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs