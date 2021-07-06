Broyhill Chamber Music Series featuring Emerson String Quartet

× Expand Emerson Emerson

July 6, Schaefer Center plus ticketed livestream, 7pm

$35 in-person / $15 livestream

Emerson String Quartet, one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles, performs an all-classical program of Purcell, Shostakovich, and Beethoven. “With musicians like this,” wrote a reviewer for The Times (London), “there must be some hope for humanity.”