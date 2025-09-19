× Expand Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

Established in 2001, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival celebrates Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia’s music heritage as the birthplace of country music. Showcasing the very best in Appalachian roots music and beyond, the event honors the legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their far-reaching influence on the soundtrack of today.

Come be a part of this event September 19-21, 2025!