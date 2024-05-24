Bristol Dance Academy: In My BDA Era
Paramount Center for the Arts 518 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620
Come see the award winning dancers and tumblers from Bristol Dance Academy in this fun spring tradition at Paramount Bristol! Continuously making the region proud, this group of performers range in age from three to nineteen. See this 2023 Studio of Excellence winner for a fun filled night of dancing and tumbling in a performance of “In My BDA Era”!
