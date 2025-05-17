× Expand Jasper Night

What is Bringing in the May?

Bringing in the May is a FREE Morgan Arts Council event meant to celebrate Spring and the return of flowers, fun, and ... fairies! Come join our revels … there will be much to rejoice, now on our third year! The State Park will be filled with music and other entertainment, and vendors will offer their art and craft wares inspired by the fae. Our shops will have fun things for all ages, and there will be bubbles and fairies everywhere. Wear your wings, or wear your horns, any kind of faerie creature is welcome. (Humans must be accompanied by a faerie!)

What Will You do at Bringing in the May?

Dance the Maypole • Get your fairy name • Wish on the Wishing Tree • Play with bubbles • Join a drum circle • Dance to the music • Build a fairy house ... And more!